$303.53 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will post $303.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $323.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $236.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,821. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,011,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

