30429 (TNT.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
30429 has a 12 month low of C$5.93 and a 12 month high of C$7.00.
30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$35.46 million during the quarter.
See Also
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.