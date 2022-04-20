$34.45 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will report sales of $34.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.40 million and the highest is $34.50 million. Quipt Home Medical posted sales of $24.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $147.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.60 million to $153.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $207.27 million, with estimates ranging from $165.30 million to $236.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QIPT. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 million and a PE ratio of -15.44. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

