$37.63 Million in Sales Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will announce $37.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $38.10 million. BTRS posted sales of $33.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $168.10 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $202.48 million, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $205.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth approximately $21,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after buying an additional 269,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 1,274.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66. BTRS has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.44.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

