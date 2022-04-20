$398.08 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $398.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.90 million and the highest is $413.44 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $352.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,979,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,727,000 after purchasing an additional 332,031 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,027,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,821 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,718,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,890,000 after purchasing an additional 112,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

About Red Rock Resorts (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.