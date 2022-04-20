$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.88 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. Square posted sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $18.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $27.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.22.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 405.23 and a beta of 2.31. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.64.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,024,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Square by 360.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,552,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

