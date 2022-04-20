$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will post $4.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the highest is $4.50 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $4.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $19.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $133.85 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

