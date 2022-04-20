$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.73 billion and the highest is $4.94 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

