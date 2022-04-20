$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) will post $4.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.93 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $4.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 billion to $21.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.47 billion to $21.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

