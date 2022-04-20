$41.20 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) to report sales of $41.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.58 million and the lowest is $39.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $31.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $175.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $184.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $196.09 million, with estimates ranging from $164.68 million to $218.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $940.25 million, a PE ratio of -27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -93.62%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.