$444.23 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) to post $444.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.10 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $413.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $118.46 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

