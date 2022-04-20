$454.27 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will report sales of $454.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.80 million and the lowest is $452.73 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $529.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 451,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 696,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corsair Gaming (Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.