$5.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) to announce $5.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $5.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $21.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.99 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.77.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after buying an additional 2,706,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $350,304,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

