$52.63 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will report sales of $52.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $54.99 million. Greenlane posted sales of $34.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $226.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.60 million to $240.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $279.04 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $302.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlane by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Greenlane by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 543,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,468 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,010 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

