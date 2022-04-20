$558.12 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $558.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $583.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.20 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $455.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,418,000 after buying an additional 141,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,042,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 995,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,678,000 after buying an additional 222,142 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

