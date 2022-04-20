$610.97 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will report sales of $610.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $593.60 million to $633.20 million. Stepan posted sales of $537.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stepan by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 51,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.78 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

About Stepan (Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.