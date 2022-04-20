$629.52 Million in Sales Expected for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) will report sales of $629.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $627.43 million to $631.61 million. Diversey reported sales of $631.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Diversey will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diversey.
Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.
DSEY opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45. Diversey has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diversey by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
