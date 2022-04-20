$669.13 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $669.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $689.60 million. Lazard reported sales of $647.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

NYSE LAZ opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Lazard by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

