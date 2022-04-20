$70.02 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) to report $70.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the lowest is $69.77 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year sales of $303.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $303.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $364.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 135,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $2,331,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 433,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,866.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

