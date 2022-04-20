$70.02 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will post $70.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.77 million and the highest is $70.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year sales of $303.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $303.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $364.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

CWAN stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.62.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 433,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,866.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

