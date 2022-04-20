$724.57 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to post $724.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $736.80 million and the lowest is $715.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $670.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $371.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $316.04 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.21 and its 200 day moving average is $409.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

