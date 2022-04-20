$782.74 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) to report $782.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $774.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.48 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $627.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

Shares of CAKE opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.