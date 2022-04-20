$8.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.05 billion and the highest is $8.21 billion. Lennar reported sales of $6.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $34.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 billion to $34.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

