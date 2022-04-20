9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. 9 Meters Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.05. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 86,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,798.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 130,155 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 835.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 98,660 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

