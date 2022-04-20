ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 33.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 41 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.