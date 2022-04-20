Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.52.

NYSE ABT opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49. The stock has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

