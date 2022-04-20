Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$ EPS.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.52.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

