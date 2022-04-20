ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABM. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

ABM stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,828. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,374 shares of company stock worth $915,090 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

