ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $65.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.46.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,374 shares of company stock worth $915,090. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

