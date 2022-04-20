abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 185 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 225 ($2.93) to GBX 185 ($2.41) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

ABDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.53) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 254.38 ($3.31).

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 196.10 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 208.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.89.

In other abrdn news, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($129,710.38). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 9,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £20,582.52 ($26,779.23). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

