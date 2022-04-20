abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 185 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 225 ($2.93) to GBX 185 ($2.41) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.
ABDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.53) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 254.38 ($3.31).
Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 196.10 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 208.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.89.
abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
