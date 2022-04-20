Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $49.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 3,399.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 492,860 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Absolute Software by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 74,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 48.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

ABST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 1,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,604. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.44 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

