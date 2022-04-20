Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Sells $148,078.20 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.96. 59,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,215. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.49. The firm has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 13.3% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $219,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.