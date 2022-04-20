ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACCO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 8,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $755.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.98.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,065,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $38,397,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

