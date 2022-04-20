Accuray (ARAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARAY stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Accuray has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $325.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter purchased 11,239 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $39,969.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Accuray by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

