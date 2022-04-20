Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Finally, Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,545,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Achilles Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
