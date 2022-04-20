ACV Auctions’ (ACVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $36.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ACV Auctions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)
ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACV Auctions (ACVA)
