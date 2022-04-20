Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 38 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 42 to CHF 38 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.03.

Adecco Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.34. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

