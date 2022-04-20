Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 38 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 42 to CHF 38 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.03.
Adecco Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.34. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.
About Adecco Group (Get Rating)
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecco Group (AHEXY)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.