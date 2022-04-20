Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “
OTCMKTS:ADOCY remained flat at $$11.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. Adocia has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.
Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.
