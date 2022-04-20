AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AdTheorent (Get Rating)
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
