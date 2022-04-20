Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.04.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

