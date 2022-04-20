Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.04.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.97.
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
