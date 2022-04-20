AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.77 Million

Analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $481.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $376.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in AdvanSix by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

