Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Insider Peter Soparkar Buys 21,925 Shares

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) insider Peter Soparkar purchased 21,925 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $24,994.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,833.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 638,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,514. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.