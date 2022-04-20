AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $32.50

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AES. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Shares of AES traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 45,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,794. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AES by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AES by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after buying an additional 3,412,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,241,000 after buying an additional 248,558 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AES by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,415,000 after buying an additional 1,261,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AES by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after buying an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

