Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 261.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AEZS opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

