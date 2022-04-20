Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 261.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of AEZS opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45.
About Aeterna Zentaris (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.