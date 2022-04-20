Aflac (AFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Aflac to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aflac to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFL stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $66.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

