Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 577. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

