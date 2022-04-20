Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from ATB Capital

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$58.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.57.

Shares of TSE:AFN traded down C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,339. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$785.78 million and a P/E ratio of 83.79. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.85 and a 12 month high of C$45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$327.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$287.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.7563073 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

