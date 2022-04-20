agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 6,296 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $139,393.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,285.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and a PE ratio of -21.31. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

