Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

AGYS stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $944.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.19. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $695,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 53.2% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 107,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

