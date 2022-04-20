AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

AGNC stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

